JD(U) rift surfaces as Anant Singh vows to defeat Neeraj Kumar in MLC polls

PATNA: Differences within the Janata Dal (United) surfaced on Friday after two prominent leaders, Union minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh and Mokama MLA Anant Kumar Singh, were absent from an orientation programme organised by the party in Patna. Lalan Singh, the JD(U) MP from Munger, was in New Delhi, while Anant Singh did not attend.
In a statement, Anant Singh said, “What is the need to attend the meeting when I have different views on some issues.”
Singh later vowed to defeat party colleague Neeraj Kumar in the MLC election, accusing him of framing him in an old AK-47 recovery case. Neeraj Kumar, a sitting JD(U) MLC, is seeking another term from the Patna Graduate constituency.
Anant alleged that an AK-47 was planted at his residence with Neeraj Kumar's complicity to implicate him and send him to jail, and demanded an inquiry. He also challenged those involved to undergo a narco test if required.
Anant said Neeraj Kumar had opposed him whenever he contested an election and claimed that he had similarly opposed Lalan Singh in the past.
“I will support another candidate, come what may,” he told the media.
“Whenever I contested, Neeraj Kumar opposed me. When Lalan Singh contested, he opposed him too. He never leaves anyone alone. What is our fault?” he added.
Anant said this was the reason for his opposition to Neeraj Kumar in the Patna Graduate MLC election. He made it clear that his opposition was personal and not against the JD(U). He said he would use his “full strength” to defeat Kumar and argued that the contest was not a party election.
He further claimed, “A chief minister is made with my vote...,” in an apparent reference to his political influence.
Neeraj Kumar, meanwhile, said the party had not officially announced its candidate and that any decision would be taken by the party leadership. He added that he always followed the leadership’s decision.
Anant has openly backed independent candidate Anuj Singh against Neeraj Kumar.
Anant was convicted and sentenced to 10 years in connection with the alleged recovery of an AK-47 rifle, a magazine and two grenades from his ancestral house at Nadawan under Barh police station limits in Patna district in August 2019. The Patna High Court acquitted him in 2024 of the charges related to the alleged illegal possession of the AK-47 and other prohibited arms. He has been granted bail in both cases involving the alleged recovery of arms from his residences.