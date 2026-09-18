JD(U) rift surfaces as Anant Singh vows to defeat Neeraj Kumar in MLC polls

PATNA: Differences within the Janata Dal (United) surfaced on Friday after two prominent leaders, Union minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh and Mokama MLA Anant Kumar Singh, were absent from an orientation programme organised by the party in Patna. Lalan Singh, the JD(U) MP from Munger, was in New Delhi, while Anant Singh did not attend.

In a statement, Anant Singh said, “What is the need to attend the meeting when I have different views on some issues.”

Singh later vowed to defeat party colleague Neeraj Kumar in the MLC election, accusing him of framing him in an old AK-47 recovery case. Neeraj Kumar, a sitting JD(U) MLC, is seeking another term from the Patna Graduate constituency.

Anant alleged that an AK-47 was planted at his residence with Neeraj Kumar's complicity to implicate him and send him to jail, and demanded an inquiry. He also challenged those involved to undergo a narco test if required.

Anant said Neeraj Kumar had opposed him whenever he contested an election and claimed that he had similarly opposed Lalan Singh in the past.

“I will support another candidate, come what may,” he told the media.

“Whenever I contested, Neeraj Kumar opposed me. When Lalan Singh contested, he opposed him too. He never leaves anyone alone. What is our fault?” he added.