Nitish stepped down as CM on his own, not under BJP pressure: Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary

PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister and BJP leader Samrat Choudhary has said his predecessor Nitish Kumar stepped down as chief minister on his own and was not pressured by the BJP, dismissing claims made by Opposition leaders in the state.

Speaking to people at an event, Choudhary said a wrong message had been spread that Nitish was forced to give up the post.

“This is wrong. Nitish Ji had expressed his willingness to go to Rajya Sabha,” he asserted.

“Nitish Ji stepped down of his own accord. We had not asked him to do so. Of course, he did acknowledge the fact that Atal Bihari Vajpayee had let him become the chief minister for the first time when BJP had more MLAs than his party and that he now wanted to reciprocate the gesture,” Choudhary added.

He said Nitish remains an undisputed leader of the NDA and continues to guide the government despite being a member of the Rajya Sabha.

“Though he is a member of Upper House of the Parliament, he continues to guide us in running the government. His vast experience in political field is helping us,” he revealed.

Choudhary also hit back at RJD national working president Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, who had described him as a ‘selected and not elected leader’.

“He should remember that his mother too was not elected by the people when she first became CM,” Choudhary said.

He also said the RJD had not announced beforehand that it would support him for the deputy chief minister's post in the Mahagathbandhan government.

“Pahle apne giriwan mein jhakna chahiye (First introspect yourself)” he told the people.