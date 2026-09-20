Prashant Kishor promises 10,000 jobs per constituency if Jan Suraaj wins Bihar MLC polls

PATNA: Jan Suraaj Party founder and Bankipur MLA Prashant Kishor on Sunday announced that the party would provide 10,000 jobs to educated unemployed youth in those constituencies where its candidates win the upcoming MLC elections.

Talking to media persons on the sidelines of releasing the list of candidates for the ensuing MLC polls, Kishor said it would be the responsibility of the Jan Suraaj Party and the winning candidates to fulfil the promise made to the electorate ahead of the elections.

“I assure you that 10,000 jobs will be provided to educated unemployed youth in each constituency from where Jan Suraaj Party registers its win in the elections. I had made a similar promise to the electorate of Bankipur constituency before the by-election held recently,” he added.

Elections are to be held in four graduate and four teacher constituencies. The Election Commission is yet to announce the poll schedule. The term of the sitting members will end in November this year.

“The teaching community has great expectations from Jan Suraaj Party and the latter will try to come up to their expectations. I personally stand by their genuine and legitimate demands,” Kishor said, while highlighting problems faced by members of the teaching community.

Earlier, Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Prasad Yadav slammed the Samrat Choudhary-led NDA government in the state over the alleged expenditure of Rs 100 crore on lighting lamps on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday.