Bihar Police book 120 social media users for circulating Jamui minor assault video

PATNA: Police have launched a crackdown on those circulating videos of an incident involving the alleged humiliation and molestation of a teenage boy and girl in Bihar’s Jamui district last Saturday.

The boy and girl were stopped, humiliated and molested while returning from coaching classes. In a press conference held Monday night, Jamui SP Vishwajit Dayal said a case had been registered at the cyber police station against those who circulated the video on social media while revealing the identity of the minor victim. Around 120 profile holders across different social media platforms have been named as accused.

The SP said revealing the identity of a minor victim was a serious offence. Circulating a video related to the victim on social media also falls within the ambit of the law. In view of this, police have begun investigating the accounts and profiles that circulated the video.

Cases have been registered against them at the Jamui cyber police station. He said that circulating a video related to the minor victim along with her identity is an offence under the POCSO Act, the Information Technology Act and the Juvenile Justice Act. In connection with this, an FIR has been registered at the Cyber Police Station.

Following police intervention, the video has so far been removed from 132 social media accounts. Police identified the concerned social media platforms and accounts and completed the process of having the video taken down. The police are also trying to ensure that the video is not uploaded or shared again from other accounts.