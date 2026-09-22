Polling for 8 MLC seats in Bihar to be held on October 23: EC

PATNA: The Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday announced October 23 as the date for biennial elections to eight seats of the Bihar Legislative Council.

The terms of the eight members of the Graduates' and Teachers' constituencies are due to expire on November 16.

The seats are Patna Graduates, Darbhanga Graduates, Tirhut Graduates, Kosi Graduates, Patna Teachers, Darbhanga Teachers, Tirhut Teachers and Saran Teachers constituencies.

The terms of Neeraj Kumar (Patna Graduates), Sarvesh Kumar (Darbhanga Graduates), Bansi Dhar Brajwasi (Tirhut Graduates), N K Yadav (Kosi Graduates), Naval Kishore Yadav (Patna Teachers), Madan Mohan Jha (Darbhanga Teachers), Sanjay Kumar Singh (Tirhut Teachers) and Afaque Ahmad (Saran Teachers) will expire on November 16, according to a statement issued by the EC.