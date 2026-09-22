Two Bihar school teachers dismissed over sexual abuse allegations involving students

PATNA: The Bihar education department on Tuesday dismissed two teachers of a government school in Buxar district after a departmental inquiry found the allegations of sexual abuse of girl students to be true. The action followed the circulation of objectionable videos and threats via audio messages to the victims.

The two teachers, including an assistant teacher and another teacher, were suspended following complaints that minors had allegedly been abused over several months. They were arrested on September 2 after the departmental inquiry found substance in the allegations against them.

“After reviewing the inquiry findings, the disciplinary authority dismissed both teachers under Rule 14 (XI) of the Bihar Government Servants (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 2005. They will also be barred from future government employment,” an official of the education department said.

The arrests followed a complaint by the mother of one of the alleged victims. The accused were booked under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Later, both the accused were arrested.

Police are examining whether former students were also among the alleged victims.

The investigation, initially handled locally, has since been handed over to the state Crime Investigation Department (CID) on the directive of the state education department.

The school headmaster’s name was also withdrawn from the State Teacher Award 2026 on September 5 following the allegations, officials said.

The action came after state education minister Mithilesh Tiwari directed strict legal and departmental action against the accused. He said student safety, discipline and the teacher-student relationship could not be compromised and warned that those found guilty of misconduct involving students would face stringent action.