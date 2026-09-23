Bihar Cabinet approves state’s first women’s university in Patna

PATNA: The Bihar government on Wednesday gave its nod to a proposal to establish Bihar’s first dedicated women’s university, “Maa Sita Women’s University”, in Patna.

The state higher education department’s proposal in this regard was approved at a state Cabinet meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary.

As many as 24 proposals related to several sectors, including education, policing, dairy development and health, were approved.

Maa Sita Women’s University will be established under the Bihar Specialised Universities Act, 2026. The Women’s University in Patna will have jurisdiction over all constituent and affiliated women’s colleges in Patna, except women’s colleges that come under Patna University.

As part of establishing the university, administrative approval of Rs 15 crore has been given for expenses such as salaries of officers and employees. The new university is expected to expand higher education opportunities for female students.

The Cabinet has also approved the establishment of Ramdhari Singh Dinkar University to be set up in Begusarai. Administrative approval of Rs 15 crore has also been given for expenses such as salaries of officers and employees of the university.

The decision to open a new university named after Ramdhari Singh Dinkar, a litterateur of national repute, was taken on his birth anniversary in Begusarai. Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary had made an announcement in this regard on the occasion.

The Ramdhari Singh Dinkar University, Begusarai, will have jurisdiction over all constituent and affiliated colleges located in Begusarai and Khagaria.