Bihar Cabinet approves state’s first women’s university in Patna

PATNA: The Bihar government on Wednesday gave its nod to a proposal to establish Bihar’s first dedicated women’s university, “Maa Sita Women’s University”, in Patna.
The state higher education department’s proposal in this regard was approved at a state Cabinet meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary.
As many as 24 proposals related to several sectors, including education, policing, dairy development and health, were approved.
Maa Sita Women’s University will be established under the Bihar Specialised Universities Act, 2026. The Women’s University in Patna will have jurisdiction over all constituent and affiliated women’s colleges in Patna, except women’s colleges that come under Patna University.
As part of establishing the university, administrative approval of Rs 15 crore has been given for expenses such as salaries of officers and employees. The new university is expected to expand higher education opportunities for female students.
The Cabinet has also approved the establishment of Ramdhari Singh Dinkar University to be set up in Begusarai. Administrative approval of Rs 15 crore has also been given for expenses such as salaries of officers and employees of the university.
The decision to open a new university named after Ramdhari Singh Dinkar, a litterateur of national repute, was taken on his birth anniversary in Begusarai. Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary had made an announcement in this regard on the occasion.
The Ramdhari Singh Dinkar University, Begusarai, will have jurisdiction over all constituent and affiliated colleges located in Begusarai and Khagaria.
However, the constituent and affiliated colleges of Kameshwar Singh Sanskrit University, Darbhanga, will not come under the jurisdiction of the newly created Dinkar University.
The Cabinet has given administrative approval of Rs 336.85 crore for strengthening district police, railway police, the Prohibition and State Narcotics Control Bureau, and for purchasing equipment for the use of Lok Bhavan.
The Cabinet also approved the purchase of 50 drones under the centrally sponsored Police Modernisation Scheme, at a cost of Rs 24.50 crore.
These drones will be used for tasks such as crowd control, operations in river areas, anti-Naxal operations and disaster management.
Similarly, dairy development schemes in Supaul, Madhepura and Saharsa under the Kosi Milk Producers Cooperative Union, as part of Saat Nischay-3, have been approved.
The salary of chairpersons and vice-chairpersons of various boards, corporations and councils has been revised to Rs 65,000 per month from the current monthly salary of Rs 25,000.
Likewise, daily allowances have been hiked from the existing Rs 1,000 per day to Rs 3,500 per day. People occupying ministerial category positions will get a hospitality allowance of Rs 30,000 against the existing Rs 18,000. Those in the minister of state category will get Rs 29,500 against the existing Rs 17,500, whereas deputy ministers will get the hiked allowance of Rs 29,000 against Rs 17,000.