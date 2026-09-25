Tejashwi demands cancellation of recent polls, accuses EC of undermining democracy over SIR

RJD national working president Tejashwi Yadav on Friday accused the Election Commission of undermining democracy, alleging that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process was excluding eligible voters.

Yadav, who is the Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, also demanded the cancellation of the recent elections in all five states, including Bihar.

His remarks came after The Indian Express reported that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had formally objected at least 14 times over the past 10 months to decisions and orders of the poll panel, including those concerning the addition, deletion and restoration of voters and changes to the voter registration process.

"The recent elections in all five states, including Bihar, should be cancelled. Why were the two Election Commissioners now questioning the poll panel's functioning silent for so long? The SIR process is excluding eligible voters and the EC has been reduced to a tool for undermining democracy," Yadav said in a post on X.