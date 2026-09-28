ECI's credibility has been affected over past few years, says Prashant Kishor

Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor on Monday alleged that the credibility of the Election Commission of India (ECI) has taken a hit over the past 5-7 years due to the poll body's 'partisan' functioning.

He also criticised the Samrat Choudhary-led Bihar government over the alleged deterioration of the law-and-order situation in the state, saying "people should take note of the outcomes of bringing an uneducated person to power."

"A recent news report has created buzz around the functioning of the poll panel under CEC Gyanesh Kumar, but we should not forget that the CEC preceding him, Rajiv Kumar, went on to assume the chairman's post in a reputed private bank whose market capitalisation is over Rs 10 lakh crore. The message is clear for the CECs: Help the government, and after that, the most lucrative post will be reserved for you," Kishor told reporters.

On demands for Gyanesh Kumar's resignation, Kishor said, "Removal of one person won't solve the problem because the poll body's credibility has declined over the past few years," and a greater sense of transparency was required to restore eroding public trust.

"Be it the making of voter lists, fixing dates and phases of elections, or enforcing the model code of conduct, everywhere one can see the Election Commission favouring the ruling party," he said.

Kishor also reiterated the allegation that Gyanesh Kumar-led EC "allowed" the government to give Rs 10,000 each to women while MCC was in place to "buy votes" of 1.5 crore voters in 2025.

He was alluding to the disbursement of the first instalment of Rs 10,000 each to women under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rozgar Yojna ahead of the 2025 Bihar assembly elections.

The Jan Suraaj founder highlighted that opposition leaders, including him, had been pointing out irregularities in the poll body's functioning for a long time, but the recent news report exposed that "there was dissent within the commission as well."

Commenting on Chirag Paswan's recent statement criticising the Bihar government over increasing crime and deteriorating law-and-order situation in the state, Kishor said, "We have been saying at the top of our voices that people who voted in the name of Nitish ji and Modi ji, should take note of the fact that because of their vote, an uneducated person has become the chief minister of Bihar."

People must defeat the NDA in the state to remove Choudhary from the CM's post or at least keep him in check, he added.

Appealing to people to support Jan Suraaj candidates in the upcoming legislative council polls, Kishor said "the educated and graduate voters of Bihar, including teachers, hold the responsibility to vote for improvement" in the state.

Polls are scheduled for eight seats in the Upper House of the bicameral Bihar legislature on October 23. The terms of four graduates' and as many teachers' seats are set to expire on November 16.

"Just like people voted in Bankipur to check the BJP government, they should abstain from voting for the NDA led by a person like Choudhary. There is also no question of giving votes to the RJD of 'jungle raj' notoriety. People should vote for Jan Suraaj candidates," he said.

(With inputs from PTI)