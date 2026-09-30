Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary conducts aerial survey as Gandak embankments breach amid floods

PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Wednesday conducted an aerial survey of flood-affected areas in West Champaran and Saran districts as Gandak river embankments breached at two places amid heavy, short-duration rainfall in Nepal’s catchment area of the Gandak River basin.

Choudhary surveyed Bagaha, Bathna in Bairia block, Machhargawan in Yogapatti block, and Shivrajpur, Bankatwa and adjoining areas in Nautan block of West Champaran. He also inspected the breached embankment in Haizalpur panchayat under Maker block of Saran district from the air.

He later visited a flood relief camp at PM Shri Government Plus Two High School in Bathna, where he reviewed arrangements for community kitchens, medical aid, drinking water, sanitation, accommodation and livestock care. He also served food to flood victims at the community kitchen.

The Chief Minister inspected a temporary Anganwadi camp at the relief centre and interacted with children about their studies and facilities. He also reviewed the medicines and treatment available at the medical camp.

Later, he met flood-affected residents, heard their grievances and directed officials to address their problems promptly. He asked residents to inform officials and elected representatives about their requirements so that relief could be provided without delay.

Meanwhile, officials from the state water resources department said a six-metre stretch of the Bandhauli-Sheetalpur-Faizullahpur (BSF) zamindari embankment near Sheetalpur village in Gopalganj’s Baikunthpur block breached around 6 am on Wednesday.

The breach, located within the main right embankment, may inundate low-lying areas of Parsouni, Sheetalpur and Pakhan villages and disrupt connectivity, the department said. The main Saran embankment, however, remained intact.