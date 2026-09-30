Gandak river embankments breach at two places in Bihar's Gopalganj, Saran districts

Embankments of the Gandak River breached at two places in Bihar's Gopalganj and Saran districts on Wednesday amid heavy discharge from barrages, while seepage and piping at several locations added to the pressure on the flood-control system, officials said.

According to a statement issued by the Water Resources Department (WRD), the Bandhauli-Sheetalpur-Faizullahpur Zamindari Bund in Gopalganj's Baikunthpur block on the right main embankment was breached over a stretch of around six meters at Sheetalpur village early on Wednesday.

Water may spread to low-lying areas of Parsauni, Sheetalpur and Pakhan villages, potentially disrupting connectivity. The Saran main embankment remains safe, it added.

"In Saran district, the right Saran embankment of the Gandak in Haijalpur village of Maker block suddenly subsided over around 8 metres in the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. A flood-control gate was also damaged, causing water to spread. Low-lying areas of Haijalpur, Parmanand Chhapra and Naukraha villages are at risk of inundation and connectivity disruption," the statement said.

The Ganga was also flowing above the danger level in Patna and a few other places, adding to pressure on the embankments. Authorities have alerted residents in the vulnerable areas, while teams from the WRD, along with the Gopalganj and Saran district administrations, are carrying out round-the-clock flood-fighting measures, it said.