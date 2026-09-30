Seven-year-old girl dies, 3 students injured as school staircase collapses in Bihar's Khagaria district

A seven-year-old girl died and three other students were injured after a staircase at a government primary school collapsed in Bihar's Khagaria district on Wednesday, officials said.

The incident took place around 10 am at Amni village in Mansi police station area.

The deceased has been identified as Ritika Kumari, a Class-1 student of the primary school.

DM Vikram Virkar said the District Education Officer (DEO) has been directed to investigate the incident and submit a report within 24 hours.

The injured students have been admitted to the Sadar Hospital.

“The staircase of the school suddenly collapsed, trapping several students. A seven-year-old girl died, while three others suffered injuries,” Mansi SHO Deepak Kumar said.

A compensation amount of Rs 4 lakh has been provided to the kin of the deceased, and further investigation is underway, he said.

(With inputs from PTI)