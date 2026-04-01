Delhi Jal Board to add 400 more tubewells amid rise in demand for water connections

NEW DELHI: Amid a growing demand for water connections in the city, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) plans to add more than 400 tubewells this year. With the number of water connections having increased over the past year and expected to grow further, infrastructure upgrades are being undertaken to meet the rising demand.

According to the summer action plan, the DJB aims to raise its total number of tubewells to 6,290 this year from 5,834 last year, an addition of 456, thereby increasing groundwater extraction by 10 million gallons per day (MGD).

The move follows a steady rise in water demand across Delhi, driven by an increase in total water connections. Data from the latest economic survey shows that connections rose from 28.35 lakh in 2023–24 to 28.99 lakh in 2024–25, reflecting an increase of nearly 64,000 households.

“The government is also exploring the installation of tubewells in areas adjacent to Najafgarh Lake for water extraction, subject to environmental approvals,” an official said.