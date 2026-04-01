Delhi Jal Board to add 400 more tubewells amid rise in demand for water connections

NEW DELHI: Amid a growing demand for water connections in the city, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) plans to add more than 400 tubewells this year. With the number of water connections having increased over the past year and expected to grow further, infrastructure upgrades are being undertaken to meet the rising demand.
According to the summer action plan, the DJB aims to raise its total number of tubewells to 6,290 this year from 5,834 last year, an addition of 456, thereby increasing groundwater extraction by 10 million gallons per day (MGD).
The move follows a steady rise in water demand across Delhi, driven by an increase in total water connections. Data from the latest economic survey shows that connections rose from 28.35 lakh in 2023–24 to 28.99 lakh in 2024–25, reflecting an increase of nearly 64,000 households.
“The government is also exploring the installation of tubewells in areas adjacent to Najafgarh Lake for water extraction, subject to environmental approvals,” an official said.
At present, about 93.5% of the households in Delhi have access to piped water supply. Water production during the summer season is targeted at around 1,002 MGD this year, the official added.
Water Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh said that despite limited water sources, the DJB is working to meet the city’s requirements. In the previous summer action plan, the target was 1,000 MGD.
“In order to supplement water availability in water-deficient areas, additional tubewells will be commissioned before summer, taking the total number to 6,290,” a DJB official added.
The main areas where tubewells are planned include 11 in Pappankalan, 44 in Bhalswa, 15 in Yamuna Vihar, 26 in the Sanjay Lake area, 20 in Smriti Van, 12 in Kakrola, 20 in South Burari, 11 in Jaitpur, 37 in Garhi Mandu, 25 in Kalindi Aviral near DND, and 20 in Jagatpur Biodiversity Park, along with 200 in the Palla area of the Yamuna River floodplain.
200 tubewells to come up in Yamuna floodplain
The main areas where tubewells are planned include 11 in Pappankalan, 44 in Bhalswa, 15 in Yamuna Vihar, 26 in the Sanjay Lake area, 20 in Smriti Van, 12 in Kakrola, 20 in South Burari, 11 in Jaitpur, 37 in Garhi Mandu, 25 in Kalindi Aviral near DND, and 20 in Jagatpur Biodiversity Park, along with 200 in the Palla area of the Yamuna River floodplain.