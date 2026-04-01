MCD extends deadline for property tax amnesty scheme until April 30

NEW DELHI: Announcing that the property tax amnesty scheme has been extended till April 30, Delhi Mayor Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh on Tuesday urged all eligible taxpayers to take advantage of the SUNIYO scheme.

“In view of the positive response and appreciation from citizens, the property tax amnesty scheme 2025–26, Sumpattikar Niptaan Yojana (SUNIYO), has been extended until April 30,” he said, adding, “We appeal to all property owners and occupiers to make full use of this valuable opportunity under SUNIYO and clear their pending property tax dues without incurring penalties or interest.”

Additionally, the Mayor highlighted that citizens are actively participating in the tax amnesty scheme and benefiting from the SUNIYO initiative.

“We have not increased the late fee and are maintaining it at the same rate applicable during the previously extended period of February and March, at 5%, i.e., from February 1 to March 30,” he added.

Under the SUNIYO scheme, taxpayers can avail a complete waiver of property tax, along with interest and penalties, for dues prior to the financial year 2020–21, provided they pay the principal amount of property tax—without interest or penalties—for the current year (2025–26) and the previous five financial years (FY 2020–21 to 2024–25).

Accordingly, the MCD has urged defaulters to take advantage of the SUNIYO scheme and clear all outstanding property tax dues or liabilities. Following the closure of the scheme period, coercive action will be initiated against defaulters or non-filing taxpayers who fail to pay their property tax.