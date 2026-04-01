No time limits on pink cards for free bus travel for women and transgenders, clarifies Delhi CM Gupta

NEW DELHI: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta on Tuesday rejected buzz that the ‘Saheli Pink Card’ for free bus travel to women and transgenders can be used again only one hour after it has been tapped, describing the claim as “propaganda”.

She stressed that the new mobility cards are working with full efficiency, providing free travel to women and transgender residents on buses in the Capital. “A rumour is being spread that if you tap your pink card once in a bus and then you get off and board another bus, then the card does not work. These are complete lies and political propaganda,” she said in a video message posted on X.

Gupta also said that travellers can use the pink card in “gaps of five, 10 and 15 minutes” and that women can travel as many times as they want for free.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva also condemned the misinformation allegedly being spread by Opposition, urging women to travel for free anywhere in the city using pink cards.