33 prototypes shortlisted to fix Delhi’s air pollution crisis

NEW DELHI: Nearly 33 prototypes shortlisted under the Delhi government’s ‘innovation challenge’ to address air pollution are set to enter the second phase of trials, officials familiar with the matter said on Friday.

The shortlisted prototypes include solar-powered, pole-mounted dust traps; filterless devices that capture smoke, dust, and carbon; electrostatic mist sprayers; smart dust-suppression and monitoring systems; and retrofitted, vehicle-mounted air purifiers designed to improve the emission quality in cars.

Selected from a large pool of applications, these innovations were showcased at the Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi in January this year as part of an exhibition. The challenge, launched by the Delhi government, seeks to identify practical and scalable solutions to tackle the city’s air pollution.

According to an official, “The innovation challenge is now ready to enter the second phase. Trials will begin, and the government will provide the necessary infrastructure for their implementation.”

Another official said the trials are expected to commence in the first week of May and conclude within three months.