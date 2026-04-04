Delhi court convicts ex-cop for forgery, threats

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court convicted a former sub-inspector for forging signatures of senior police officers on chargesheets and filing them in court, terming her action “an attack upon the sanctity of judicial records”.

Judicial Magistrate Saurabh Goyal also found SI Kavita Mathur guilty of sending a threatening message to a senior officer. The judge held her guilty of committing forgery of public documents and using them as genuine for deceiving official processes.

According to the prosecution, the accused was posted as an SI at Palam village police station in 2015 when she forged signatures of the then assistant commissioner of police and the then station head officer on several final reports and charge sheets relating to FIRs.

She subsequently filed these documents before the court as genuine despite knowing that the signatures of the senior officers were forged.