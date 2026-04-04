Delhi government, Centre coordinating to improve LPG supplies, increase adoption of PNG

NEW DELHI: A multi-level strategy involving coordination with the Centre for policy intervention has been rolled out to manage pressure on LPG supply and the broader energy sector, the Delhi government said on Friday. The announcement came at a press conference held by the Department of Food, Supplies and Consumer Affairs.

Officials from the department concerned said Delhi has around 56 lakh domestic LPG connections, and residents are being urged to ensure that their connections are registered in the correct name to prevent misuse and diversion. They said at the same time, the government is pushing for the expansion of piped natural gas (PNG).

“Wherever PNG connections are available, residents should shift from LPG to PNG,” they said, adding that the pipeline network has now reached “every village”. A control room has been set up to monitor the situation and receive complaints and inputs. To boost PNG adoption, targets have been increased. “Pre-crisis, around 1,000 connections were being added. The current target is 3,000,” an official said, adding that 684 PNG connections were added in February. Authorities also said monitoring and enforcement will be further strengthened to stabilise the supply chain and curb black marketing.