JNU students’ body alleges neglect of library, bias for private coaching firm

NEW DELHI: The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) on Friday alleged poor maintenance of the Dr BR Ambedkar Central Library and raised concerns over preferential access allegedly granted to a private coaching institute on campus.
In an official statement, the union said it had conducted a “comprehensive survey” of the library in recent weeks and identified several infrastructural issues. These included broken windows, exposure of books to dust & moisture, and the lack of proper cataloguing. The union claimed that the condition of books and reading spaces had deteriorated, sparking questions about preservation and student access.
The JNUSU also flagged administrative issues, alleging that the post of chief librarian has remained vacant, with an acting librarian holding charge for several years. It further alleged that repeated concerns regarding the upkeep and functioning of the library have not been adequately addressed.
The matter came to a head on Thursday, when members of the students’ union organised a poster-making and display activity outside the library to highlight these concerns. According to the union, security personnel initially intervened and restricted the pasting of posters on certain walls, allowing them only on designated notice boards after discussions.
The union further alleged that posters of a private coaching institute, StudyIQ, were displayed prominently on the outer walls of the library, and that students were prevented from pasting their material over these advertisements. It questioned how a private entity was allowed to use campus spaces for promotion while students faced restrictions.
The union also alleged that some of its posters were later removed by library authorities in what it described as a bid to suppress their concerns.
The acting librarian, Dr Manorama Tripathi, did not respond to the queries.