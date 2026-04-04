JNU students’ body alleges neglect of library, bias for private coaching firm

NEW DELHI: The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) on Friday alleged poor maintenance of the Dr BR Ambedkar Central Library and raised concerns over preferential access allegedly granted to a private coaching institute on campus.

In an official statement, the union said it had conducted a “comprehensive survey” of the library in recent weeks and identified several infrastructural issues. These included broken windows, exposure of books to dust & moisture, and the lack of proper cataloguing. The union claimed that the condition of books and reading spaces had deteriorated, sparking questions about preservation and student access.

The JNUSU also flagged administrative issues, alleging that the post of chief librarian has remained vacant, with an acting librarian holding charge for several years. It further alleged that repeated concerns regarding the upkeep and functioning of the library have not been adequately addressed.