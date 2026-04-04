Minor offences under Delhi Police Act decriminalised

NEW DELHI: Fines and imprisonment under two sections of the Delhi Police Act 1978 will no longer be in place as the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2026, gets approval of both Houses.

The bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on Wednesday to amend certain provisions in different laws for decriminalising and rationalising minor offences to further promote ease of doing business and living. The bill was cleared by Uppar House on Thursday. The bill converts several criminal offences into civil ones.

Under this, Section 95 of the Delhi Police Act allowing a child under seven years of age to commit nuisance by easing themself in or near a street or public place, currently punishable with a fine (up to Rs 100), will be omitted (removed).

Similarly, Section 102(c) of the DP Act being in any dwelling-house or other building, or on any vehicle, without satisfactory explanation for one’s presence there, between sunset and sunrise, currently punishable with imprisonment (up to 3 months) will be omitted or removed.

This move follows the Jan Vishwas Act, 2023, which previously decriminalised 183 provisions across 42 laws.