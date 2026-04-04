New Delhi Municipal Council to build on Jan Vishwas Bill clauses

NEW DELHI: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) is set to align its enforcement approach with the Centre’s Jan Vishwas Bill, 2026, which decriminalises over 1,000 minor offences and signals a shift towards trust-based governance. On Thursday, the bill was passed by both houses of Parliament.

On March 30, the NDMC said that implementing the Unit Area Method (UAM) introduced by the bill could reduce property tax by 30 to 50%, particularly helping the old and self-occupied properties. Introduced by Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada in the LS, the bill proposed many changes to the NDMC Act, 1994.

Pointing out benefits of UAM, NDMC Vice-Chairman Kuljeet Chahal pointed out the reduction of about 30 to 50% in property tax in the NDMC area and noted that the age factor will provide relief for older properties, and bifurcation will allow separate assessment of different portions of a property.

Additionally, the bill proposes a complete overhaul of the tax structure, specifying that property tax will now comprise two components: building tax and vacant land tax, replacing the earlier Section 61 of the New Delhi Municipal Act 1994.