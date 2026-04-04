Push for tougher norms, real-time tracking in Delhi's new air pollution action plan

NEW DELHI: Aiming to curb air pollution in the city, the Delhi government implemented the Air Pollution Mitigation Action Plan-2026. “This plan represents a concrete step towards translating the vision of clean, green, and sustainable urban development into reality,” they said.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday convened a meeting and said that the plan lays out a structured roadmap for sustainable urban development, with a strong emphasis on accountability, technology and time-bound execution.

The action plan targets key sources of pollution—including vehicular emissions, road dust, construction activity, industrial discharge and biomass burning—through a scientific, data-driven approach.

It identifies 11 priority sectors, with clearly defined responsibilities, timelines and real-time monitoring mechanisms to ensure compliance.

Taking a hard stand on vehicle emissions, the CM said there would be zero tolerance for violations. “The ‘No PUC, No Fuel’ rule is being strictly enforced, supported by ANPR cameras and digital tracking systems,” she said.