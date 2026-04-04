Push for tougher norms, real-time tracking in Delhi's new air pollution action plan

NEW DELHI: Aiming to curb air pollution in the city, the Delhi government implemented the Air Pollution Mitigation Action Plan-2026. “This plan represents a concrete step towards translating the vision of clean, green, and sustainable urban development into reality,” they said.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday convened a meeting and said that the plan lays out a structured roadmap for sustainable urban development, with a strong emphasis on accountability, technology and time-bound execution.
The action plan targets key sources of pollution—including vehicular emissions, road dust, construction activity, industrial discharge and biomass burning—through a scientific, data-driven approach.
It identifies 11 priority sectors, with clearly defined responsibilities, timelines and real-time monitoring mechanisms to ensure compliance.
Taking a hard stand on vehicle emissions, the CM said there would be zero tolerance for violations. “The ‘No PUC, No Fuel’ rule is being strictly enforced, supported by ANPR cameras and digital tracking systems,” she said.
From November 1, 2026, entry of goods vehicles into Delhi will be restricted to those compliant with BS-VI norms or powered by CNG or electricity. Non-essential traffic inflow will also be regulated. In periods of severe pollution, the government may consider staggered office timings, work-from-home directives and additional restrictions on polluting vehicles for immediate relief.
Recognising road dust as a major pollutant, the government is deploying mechanical road sweepers, water sprinklers and anti-smog guns on a large scale. Mist spray systems are also being installed across roads and mandated for large buildings. All the operations will be monitored in real time via GPS tracking and a centralised dashboard.
The government has also set firm deadlines to eliminate legacy landfill sites—Okhla by July 2026, Bhalswa by December 2026 and Ghazipur by December 2027.