Rs 5K penalty for illegal selling in Delhi Metro

NEW DELHI: Selling or offering goods without authorisation in the Delhi Metro will soon attract a penalty of up to Rs 5,000, following the passage of the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2026, in Parliament on Thursday.

The bill seeks to decriminalise certain minor offences by converting them into civil penalties. Among the provisions amended is Section 73 of the Metro Railways (Operation and Maintenance) Act, 2002, which deals with unauthorised sale or solicitation within metro premises and coaches.

At present, offenders can be fined between Rs 100 and Rs 400 for such violations. The amendment significantly increases this amount, replacing it with a penalty that may extend up to Rs 5,000.

The government has argued that the revised framework will ensure quicker resolution of such cases and act as a deterrent against unauthorised commercial activities inside the metro premises.

Instances of unauthorised selling and solicitation have been reported in the past. In December last year, a passenger flagged the presence of individuals distributing religious material and seeking donations inside metro coaches.

“With the revised penalty structure, authorities expect stricter compliance and better regulation of activities within the Delhi Metro network,” said a DMRC official.