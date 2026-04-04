RTE gives no right to insist on admission in specific school: Delhi HC

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has said that the Right to Education Act ensures access to education, but it does not give a student the right to insist on admission in a specific school.

“There is no cavil that the RTE Act is beneficial legislation with an objective to achieve social inclusion and to ensure that school becomes a common space for children’s education not differentiated by barriers of caste, ethnic group, or caste lines. However, it cannot be translated into a right to select a particular school,” a bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyay and Justice Tejas Karia said.

The bench made the observation while dismissing an appeal filed by a woman seeking her child’s admission to a particular private school under the EWS category. It said there were no grounds to interfere with the single judge’s decision. It further said that courts cannot create additional seats or grant admission in a subsequent academic year after the relevant session has concluded.