Teen stabs man to death in Delhi, boasts about it on social media; nabbed

NEW DELHI: Police have nabbed an 18-year-old man and his two associates for allegedly killing another man in northwest Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh area late on Thursday before uploading a social media story bragging about it.

A PCR call was received late on Thursday about a stabbing incident at Haiderpur Nahar. The victim, identified as Nikki alias Nitesh (20), was taken to a hospital for treatment, where he was declared brought dead, a senior police officer said.

A probe has revealed that the accused—Karan alias Tarun (18), Monty (22) and a juvenile—had stabbed the victim multiple times following a quarrel.

Soon after the incident, Karan took to social media and uploaded a video in which he casually shares, “Dekho bhai, raat ke baj rahe hai 11.22. Tumhare bhai ne ek murder maar diya hai. Tumhara bhai kuchh dino ke liye andar jaa raha hai. Thik hai. Sare bhai pyaar dena” (It’s 11:22 at night. Your brother has committed a murder. Your brother is going to jail for a few days, okay. Give your brother some love).

Acting swiftly on local inputs and technical surveillance, police teams got hold of all three accused within four hours. The accused have confessed to their involvement, the officer said. Further investigation is on.

Meanwhile, a trivial dispute over the price of gutka escalated into a fatal stabbing in the early hours of Friday in northwest Delhi’s Azadpur Mandi.

The victim, Nazim (35), a driver from UP’s Saharanpur, was declared brought dead at BJRM Hospital. The accused, Rahul (19), a resident of Libaspur, was promptly held, and a probe is under way.