Two ASI officials in Delhi arrested by CBI for taking bribe

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested two employees of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) for allegedly taking a bribe to revoke an official notice and allowing continuation of work, the agency said on Friday.

According to the federal probing agency, a monument attendant and a conservation assistant posted at the ASI’s sub-circle at the Jantar Mantar were booked after a complaint that the former had demanded “illegal gratification of Rs 3,50,000 on behalf of the accused conservation assistant from the complainant for revoking the notice” and allowing him to continue the work.

After eventually agreeing to accept Rs 3.1 lakh, the accused had directed the complainant to pay Rs 1 lakh as part payment, the agency said. Acting on the complaint, the CBI laid a trap on April 1 and caught the monument attendant red-handed while demanding and accepting the bribe.