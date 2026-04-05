Airport cites 31 bite cases, attempted relocation for action on stray dogs

NEW DELHI: Delhi airport authorities came under fire over alleged cruelty towards stray dogs after photos and a video from Terminal 1 went viral. The visuals showed a dog’s paws tied while another staffer pinned its neck with a stick during its removal from the premises.

Airport sources claimed they were attempting to relocate the dog, which had bitten two flyers earlier this week. They also stated that 31 dog bite cases have been reported across the three terminals of IGIA since January 1, and efforts were being made to ensure passenger safety from aggressive dogs.

The video and screenshots triggered an online campaign, with many calling out the airport over alleged cruelty. Several users also questioned CM Rekha Gupta over the issue.

Sahil Bhambri shared a video and said, “Illegal relocation of street dogs at IGI airport, Delhi. This is a blatant violation of laws and humanity. Stop immediately and hold officials accountable.”

A Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) source said the dog had bitten passengers on March 30 and 31 and had become aggressive on April 2. “We adopted these tactics to take it for vaccination and released it back into the premises,” the source said, adding that the method is also used by municipal authorities.

Abhijeet Gupta posted on X, threatening legal action, while activist Rachita Vishwakarma alleged that staff targeted vulnerable dogs. Responding to the backlash, DIAL said it follows a comprehensive dog management programme in line with government and Animal Welfare Board of India guidelines.