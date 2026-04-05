Delhi court reserves order on chargesheet against Robert Vadra in money laundering case

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Saturday reserved its order on whether to take cognisance of a chargesheet filed against Robert Vadra and seven others in a money laundering case related to alleged irregularities in a land deal in Haryana’s Shikohpur.

Special Judge Sushant Changotra reserved the order for April 15 after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) submitted that there was sufficient evidence to proceed against Vadra, the husband of Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The order was reserved after pre-cognisance arguments.

Earlier during the hearing, counsel representing Vadra told the court that no case of money laundering was made out against the proposed accused persons. “In this situation, the court cannot take cognisance of the ED’s prosecution complaint (ED’s equivalent to a chargesheet),” they told the judge. The ED, however, opposed the submission.