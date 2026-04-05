Gang member arrested after Badarpur police encounter

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has arrested a 48-year-old alleged member of the Nasir-Danish Pahalwan gang following an encounter in Badarpur. The accused sustained a bullet injury to his leg, the officials said on Saturday.

He has been identified as Mohammad Saleem alias Ganja, a resident of Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh. Police said he was previously involved in more than 75 criminal cases, including murder, attempt to murder, burglary and theft, and was wanted in over 20 cases.

On the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, police received a tip-off about the movement of a wanted criminal near NTPC Gate 1, close to Notre Dame School. He was expected to arrive on a scooter with the intention of committing theft or burglary, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Hemant Tiwari said. A trap was laid at the spot. After some time, police spotted a suspect approaching on a scooter. When asked to stop, he attempted to flee. Police surrounded him, and while trying to take a sharp U-turn, he fell on the road.

He then pulled out a pistol and fired two rounds at the police. The police retaliated, firing two rounds in self-defence. One bullet hit him, and he was immediately taken to Safdarjung Hospital for treatment.Police recovered a semi-automatic pistol, four empty cartridges and the scooter.

During sustained interrogation, it was revealed that the accused person is an active member of Nasir-Danish Pahalwan gang. He is involved in murder of Salim Pehlwan, a dreaded criminal of northeast Delhi. He has undergone a sentence of eight years in that case.