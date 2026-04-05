Iranian cafe offers taste of a besieged nation

NEW DELHI: Soft strains of Persian music float through the air as sunlight filters through wide glass windows, gently falling on shelves lined with books on mysticism, poetry, and Iranian history, along with beautiful handicrafts. The aroma of caramelised Iranian dates lingers, blending with the delicate fragrance of saffron and dried rose buds steeping in tea.

Tucked along Supreme Court Road, between the Iran Culture House and the Delhi College of Art, Irani Mehfil Cafe feels less like a commercial space and more like a cultural passage— an invitation into Iran in the heart of Delhi.

The cafe, which opened last year, stands on what was once an old library housing volumes on Iranian culture and history. Its transformation was not accidental but intentional. The President of the Iran Culture House envisioned a space that would take Iranian culture beyond institutional walls and introduce it to a wider Indian audience. “He didn’t want to confine Iranian culture within the house. He wanted it to reach different strata of Indian society,” said the founder of the cafe, Mehdi Shirmohammadi.

Shirmohammadi, an Iranian entrepreneur who runs a company in Chandigarh, imports saffron and dry fruits directly from Iran. At the cafe, authenticity is key. The menu, though still evolving, centres around traditional offerings like saffron tea, orange blossom tea, and Persian aromatic black tea—distinctly different from the milk-based brews common in India. The cafe also offers Indian tea, albeit with a slightly creamy texture.

Explaining the name ‘Mehfil’, Shirmohammadi said, “The name ‘Mehfil’ itself reflects a cultural bridge. While rooted in Persian linguistic traditions, it is a word deeply familiar to Indians, evoking a sense of gathering, warmth, and shared experience.