'Lies will be unmasked': Raghav Chadha hits out at AAP in a cinematic style

NEW DELHI: The verbal spat between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha took a cinematic turn on Saturday, with the estranged leader quoting a dialogue from the latest Hindi film Dhurandhar to allege a scripted campaign against him.

“All these lies will be unmasked. Kyunki main ghayal hoon isiliye ghatak hoon (I am wounded, therefore I am dangerous),” the MP said in a video statement. Responding to criticism by party leaders, Chadha said he attended Parliament to raise people’s issues, not create ruckus. He termed allegations against him a “coordinated attack” and challenged the party to provide evidence.

He said no one had asked him to sign the motion against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. AAP leaders, including Sanjay Singh, questioned his silence on key political issues.