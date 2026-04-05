Mother nabbed for killing girl over relationship in west Delhi

NEW DELHI: The mother of a 19-year-old woman was arrested in connection with her murder in west Delhi’s Hari Nagar area in a suspected case of honour killing, the offcial said. The father and brother of the deceased had already been arrested earlier in the case, an official added.

A police officer said the accused has been identified as Rabiya Khatun, the mother of the deceased. Earlier on Friday, police had arrested Mohammad Maneer and his son Meraj Ali. Maneer is a vegetable vendor, while his son works in a private job as a helper.

All three accused, residents of Tohar village, were produced before a court on Saturday. Police said the motive behind the murder was the deceased’s relationship with a boy from their native place. The two had been in a relationship for about two years. The family opposed the relationship, and when they did not relent, the girl was killed. Further investigation is on.

The Delhi Police had stopped the burial on Wednesday after allegations surfaced that she had been killed by her family. Following a PCR call, the burial was halted. As per the post-mortem report, the cause of death was smothering.