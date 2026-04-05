Over 64 lakh depend on grains under PDS, free ration extended till 2028

NEW DELHI: More than 64 lakh residents in Delhi continue to rely on subsidised food grains under the Public Distribution System (PDS), with free ration support set to continue till December 2028, according to official data.

At present, 64,93,601 beneficiaries across 14,28,475 households are covered under the scheme. A majority—62,46,786 individuals—fall under the Priority Household (PHH) category, while 2,46,815 beneficiaries are registered under the Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY), which targets the most economically vulnerable families.

For many living in resettlement colonies and low-income neighbourhoods, the monthly ration supply remains essential. It often determines whether households can sustain themselves through the month without falling into debt or cutting down on meals.

The distribution network is spread across 13 districts and 70 circles, aligned with Delhi’s Assembly constituencies for administrative efficiency. Food grains are sourced and stored at six Food Corporation of India (FCI) godowns located in Mayapuri, Okhla, Pusa, Narela, Ghevra and Shakti Nagar.

Additionally, two sugar godowns operated by the Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation function out of Ghazipur and Siraspur.