AAP alleges Chadha deleted past posts targeting PM Modi amid widening rift

NEW DELHI: Amid a war of words between sidelined MP Raghav Chadha and party colleagues following his removal as Deputy Leader, the Aam Aadmi Party has claimed he deleted posts criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP.

Senior AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj made the allegation on X, sharing screenshots of deleted posts to support his claim that content critical of the Centre had been removed. “Raghav Chadha, once a sharp critic of Modi and the BJP, has erased his old image and presented a new, polished version,” he said.

He further claimed only two posts mentioning Modi remain on Chadha’s timeline, both praising the Prime Minister. Calling it a “complete, surgical erasure” of his digital history, Bharadwaj suggested a deliberate shift in stance.

Earlier, party leaders questioned Chadha’s silence on key issues, alleging he avoided speaking against the BJP and the Modi government. They also accused him of acting against the party line, citing his refusal to sign the impeachment motion against the Chief Election Commissioner and his absence during discussions on the LPG crisis.

Rajya Sabha MP counters allegations with video

Raghav Chadha shared a video of his RS speeches to counter AAP allegations that he ignored Punjab issues. He cited raising MSP, Nankana Sahib corridor and Bhagat Singh honour, amid a growing rift with party leadership.