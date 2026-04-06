Cleaning Yamuna needs governance, not mere gadgets

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa has announced that from May this year, the government will begin real-time monitoring of the Yamuna and major drains flowing into it. This is not the first such promise. A similar announcement was made in January, and now, with tenders reportedly awarded, the plan appears to be moving forward.

The proposed monitoring system will track parameters such as temperature, flow, pH, biological oxygen demand (BOD), chemical oxygen demand (COD), total suspended solids (TSS), total nitrogen (TN), total phosphorus (TP), ammonium, dissolved oxygen, and conductivity. On paper, this appears comprehensive and technologically robust. However, it conspicuously omits one of the most critical indicators of sewage pollution—faecal coliform.

This omission raises a fundamental question: will such monitoring, even if flawlessly implemented, lead to meaningful improvement in water quality? Delhi already has experience with real-timeenvironmental data systems. The Delhi Pollution Control Committee regularly publishes air and noise pollution data, yet levels remain largely unchanged. The lesson is clear: data alone does not solve problems—governance does.

Monitoring the Yamuna’s pollution levels may help identify the extent of the problem with greater precision, but it does not address the root causes. There is a risk that such initiatives become ends in themselves—impressive dashboards that signal action without delivering outcomes.