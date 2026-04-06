Delhi allocates 21% of budget to green push, Yamuna clean-up gets top share

NEW DELHI: The Green Budget for 2026–27, presented by CM Rekha Gupta, outlines a comprehensive plan to improve air quality and ensure a cleaner, pollution-free future. Of the total state outlay of Rs 1,03,700 crore, Rs 22,236 crore—around 21.44%—has been earmarked for green initiatives, signalling the government’s environmental priorities.

The responsibility for implementation has been distributed across 17 departments with phased allocations to ensure coordinated action. The Chief Minister said all departmental spending will now be mapped against green objectives to align expenditure with environmental outcomes.

The largest share—Rs 6,485 crore—has been allocated to the Delhi Jal Board for the Yamuna clean-up and expansion of water treatment infrastructure. The Transport Department has been allotted Rs 4,758 crore to scale up electric buses and strengthen clean public transport. The Public Works Department (PWD) will receive Rs 3,350 crore to tackle dust pollution and build green infrastructure.

The Planning Department has been allocated Rs 2,350 crore to design and streamline green projects, while the Urban Development Department and DUSIB together will receive Rs 2,273 crore for targeted interventions. The Power Department has been earmarked Rs 1,410 crore to promote solar energy and other renewable sources.