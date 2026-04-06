Delhi bans direct LPG sale from godowns to boost transparency, streamline supply

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has imposed a complete ban on the sale of cylinders directly from godowns to make the LPG distribution system more transparent and efficient.

Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have issued instructions to all distributors, stating that any such sale is illegal and will attract action. At the same time, the government has significantly expanded the availability of 5-kg cylinders.

They can be purchased easily from gas agencies by showing a valid ID, with no requirement for address verification. To further assist migrant workers, 11 dedicated help desks have been set up at select HPCL outlets, where people can get information about nearby LPG distributors.

CM Rekha Gupta said the supply is being closely monitored to ensure there are no disruptions. Residents have been advised to avoid visiting gas agencies or storage points or gathering in crowds, as all booked cylinders are being delivered directly to homes within the stipulated time.

According to data from April 4, a total of 114,679 LPG bookings were recorded in Delhi, while 131,335 cylinders were delivered by OMCs. Currently, the average delivery time for domestic LPG cylinders stands at 4.24 days, ensuring timely and reliable service for consumers.