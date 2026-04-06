Price hike hits all plates: From street food to kitchens, Delhi feels the squeeze

Delhi and its adjoining areas are witnessing a sharp rise in the prices of cooked food and essential commodities, creating serious challenges among the economically weaker section and middle-class people. Amid the ongoing crisis linked to global instability and supply disruptions, everyday living has become significantly expensive. From roadside eateries to household kitchens, the impact is being felt widely, forcing many to rethink their daily expenses and, in some cases, even leave the city.
What was once manageable for most families is now becoming increasingly difficult. From expensive cooked meals to rising costs of basic groceries and LPG cylinders, the burden is being felt across all sections of society, especially among the most vulnerable. While authorities maintain that the situation is under control, the experiences of ordinary people suggest otherwise.
Unless effective steps are taken soon, the crisis may deepen further, affecting livelihoods and forcing more people to leave the city in search of affordable living conditions. The coming weeks will be crucial in determining whether relief measures can stabilise the situation or if the financial strain on citizens will continue to grow.
The expensive bites
In recent months, eating out has become far more expensive than before. Local food stalls, small eateries, and even mid-range restaurants have raised their prices by as much as 30 to 50 per cent. Items that were once considered affordable are now becoming out of reach for many.
Divyansh, who runs a small eatery at the Delhi–Noida border, says he has never faced such difficulties in the past 2–3 years. With small LPG cylinder refills now costing nearly Rs 1,500 a day—up from about Rs 100 per kg earlier to Rs 350–Rs 500—he has been forced to raise prices by Rs 20–30 per plate. At the same time, sales have dropped as a section of the workforce has migrated in recent weeks.
The impact is visible across menus. A plate of dal chawal, once priced at Rs 60–Rs 80, now costs Rs 100–Rs140, while rajma chawal has risen from Rs 70–Rs 90 to Rs 130–Rs 160. Street favourites like chole bhature have doubled to Rs 80–Rs 120.
Even thalis have become costlier. A vegetarian thali now ranges between Rs 180 and Rs 250, up from Rs 120-Rs150, while chicken curry plates have increased from Rs 180–Rs 220 to Rs 280–Rs350, making everyday meals increasingly unaffordable. Restaurant owners claim that the increase in prices is unavoidable due to higher costs of raw materials, cooking gas and transportation. However, for daily wage earners, students, and low-income families, these price hikes have made eating out a luxury rather than a necessity.
Impact on small businesses
Small food vendors, dhaba owners, and local eateries are among the worst affected. Many of them operate on thin profit margins and are struggling to keep their businesses running. Several vendors have reported a drop in customers. However, they are unable to reduce prices. Some have reduced portion sizes, while others have limited their menu options to manage expenses. Despite these measures, many small businesses are facing losses.
Sanjeevan, an eatery owner, said that he has been shifted from LPG to wood as he has to earn money for his family. “1 kg of gas in the black market was available for Rs 80 to 100, and now the same is available for Rs 500. Food at my shop was available for Rs 40 to 60, and now the same food is available for Rs 80 to 100. The price of wood was Rs 10 per kg earlier, and now it is available for Rs 30 to 50. Lower-class people have been shifting to their villages since they cannot manage to run their families, earning an earning of Rs 700-800 per day. They cannot afford to refill gas at Rs 500 per kg,” he said.
Prajapati, another food shop owner, said that he has shifted from LPG to cow dung, which is available for Rs 2-3 per piece. “From naan, puri, sabji to veg biryani, we have increased the rates of every item by 25 to 50 per cent. If we do not pass the burden to customers, we will have to shut down our shop. To survive here, we will have to keep charging more money from customers,” he said.
The ground reality
One of the most concerning outcomes of the rising prices is the reverse migration of workers and students. Many people who had come to Delhi in search of better opportunities are now leaving the city. Daily wage workers, in particular, are unable to sustain themselves due to high living costs. With limited savings and uncertain income, returning to their native places has become the only option.
Students and young professionals living in shared accommodations are also reconsidering their stay in the city. The cost of rent, food, and daily expenses has become too high for many to manage.
The government agencies and officials have stated that the prices of essential commodities are under control. However, the situation on the ground tells a different story.
Economic experts believe that the price rise is linked to multiple factors, including supply chain disruptions, increased transportation costs, and global market instability. They also point out that rising fuel prices have a direct impact on almost every sector, including agriculture and food production. This creates a chain reaction, ultimately affecting consumers.
The prices skyrocket
One of the major reasons behind the increase in food prices is the sharp rise in cooking gas costs. Small LPG cylinders are now being filled for Rs1,000–Rs 1,500, compared to much lower rates earlier. A 14 kg domestic cylinder, which used to cost around Rs 900, is now being sold for Rs 3,000–3,500. Commercial 19 kg cylinders, widely used by restaurants and eateries, have risen from nearly Rs 2000 to over Rs 5000. This steep rise has directly affected the cost of cooking, forcing food vendors and restaurants to pass on the burden to customers.
Daily wage workers, domestic helpers, and small shop employees are particularly affected. With limited income and rising expenses, they are being forced to make difficult choices, such as cutting down on meals or skipping essential purchases.
Students living in rented accommodations, paying guest (PG) facilities, and hostels are also struggling. Many rely on affordable food options, which are no longer easily available. As a result, some students are returning to their hometowns.
Vegetables, a staple in every kitchen, have seen steep hikes. Staple grocery items like wheat flour, rice, cooking oil, and sugar have witnessed noticeable increases, directly impacting monthly household budgets. Pulses, a key protein source, have also become costlier, with arhar dal now reaching up to Rs 180 per kg. Dairy products, including milk, curd, butter, and paneer, have followed a similar trend. These rising costs are forcing families to cut down on consumption, raising concerns about nutrition and long-term food security in the region.
Crisis at buzzing food joints
In Majnu ka Tila, a Tibetan colony since the 1950s and home to several restaurants and cafes, one can always see a bustling young crowd walking in to savour momos and laphings. Even though the crowd are vivacious and enthusiastic about having the delicacies, only the ones behind the kitchens know the financial struggle that they are facing.
“I am currently using a borrowed cylinder from my cousin,” says Tenzing, who sells Laphing just outside the Majnu ka Tila main market. Smiling at her customers, she asks them to visit again, but deep down she knows the current struggle behind surviving every day. She says, “It’s been seven days since I booked a cylinder, but I haven’t received it yet; many are buying it from black sales.”
“I have raised the price of one plate of lambing from Rs 60 to Rs 70, just two days ago,” she added. It’s a similar story for almost every other eatery around that area, especially the small ones. Abhi from a small store named Nepali Thali says, “I had to pay Rs 4,200 to buy a cylinder just a few days ago.It’s getting difficult for us to survive, so we have increased the prices of the items on our menu by Rs 20-30,” he says adding,
“Otherwise we have to close the shop.” The smaller the setup, the harder it hits. A chai shop outside the same colony echoes the same tone. Pointing out at his small shabby arrangement, he asks, “How can I afford cylinders costing Rs 3,000-4,000 with this shop? Unable to keep up with the prices, I have recently increased the cost of one cup of tea from Rs 20 to Rs 30,” he said.
Students echo same tone
“Students often tell me, ‘Uncle, you’ve increased the price of a plate,’ but what can I do? Even I am helpless,” says Shivnath, who runs a chole-bhature shop in Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar. Just days ago, he had to buy an LPG cylinder at sharply higher rates, forcing him to increase the price of a plate by Rs 10.
The LPG crunch has also hit nearby PG accommodations, though some say the situation has marginally improved. Aditya, a student from West Bengal who eats at a local joint, says prices of almost every item have gone up. “But even the vendors are struggling, as they have to procure cylinders at much higher costs,” he added. He also stated that tiffin services in his PG have also increased their package price.
Talking on the same lines, Aarav, who is preparing for competitive exams, said, “The monthly rates of the tiffin services delivered in our PG have gone up from Rs 2600 to Rs 3500,” he said. His friend Vaibhav added, “That’s why I stopped my subscription for the tiffin service this month. It’s not possible to keep up with such rising prices, the kitchen in our PG is now using wood-lit stoves instead of LPG cylinders”.
What’s left behind
The rising costs of essential commodities and food items aren’t a temporary disruption anymore but a crisis that is reshaping the lifestyle of many in the city. What stands out is not just the increase in costs but the cascading impact it has created—higher input prices leading to costlier meals, reduced consumption, falling incomes, and ultimately, difficult choices for survival. Without effective measures to stabilise prices and support vulnerable groups, the crisis risks intensifying further.