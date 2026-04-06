Price hike hits all plates: From street food to kitchens, Delhi feels the squeeze

Impact on small businesses

Small food vendors, dhaba owners, and local eateries are among the worst affected. Many of them operate on thin profit margins and are struggling to keep their businesses running. Several vendors have reported a drop in customers. However, they are unable to reduce prices. Some have reduced portion sizes, while others have limited their menu options to manage expenses. Despite these measures, many small businesses are facing losses.

Sanjeevan, an eatery owner, said that he has been shifted from LPG to wood as he has to earn money for his family. “1 kg of gas in the black market was available for Rs 80 to 100, and now the same is available for Rs 500. Food at my shop was available for Rs 40 to 60, and now the same food is available for Rs 80 to 100. The price of wood was Rs 10 per kg earlier, and now it is available for Rs 30 to 50. Lower-class people have been shifting to their villages since they cannot manage to run their families, earning an earning of Rs 700-800 per day. They cannot afford to refill gas at Rs 500 per kg,” he said.

Prajapati, another food shop owner, said that he has shifted from LPG to cow dung, which is available for Rs 2-3 per piece. “From naan, puri, sabji to veg biryani, we have increased the rates of every item by 25 to 50 per cent. If we do not pass the burden to customers, we will have to shut down our shop. To survive here, we will have to keep charging more money from customers,” he said.