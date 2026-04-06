Rain, thunderstorms likely in Delhi-NCR on April 7–8; IMD issues yellow alert

NEW DELHI: Delhi-NCR is likely to receive rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms and lightning as well as gusty winds on April 7 and 8, the weather department said. A yellow alert has also been issued for April 7.

On Sunday, the minimum temperature was noted to be 20.1 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature ranged between 32 and 34 degrees Celsius.

On the other hand, the minimum temperature has been predicted to be 18 and 20 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature is expected to range between 33 and 35 degrees Celsius for Monday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had stated that an active Western disturbance is likely to cause light to moderate precipitation over northwest India from April 2 to 5. Further, more predictions for rain and thunderstorms have been given by the IMD for the upcoming week.

The ongoing spell of unusual weather in March and now in April, is linked to a series of western disturbances affecting northwest India. These disturbances have been influencing the region since March 15 and are approaching at a lower altitude than usual, impacting weather patterns over Delhi. On the air quality front, the Air Quality Index was recorded in the “moderate” category with a reading of 134 at 4 pm.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’