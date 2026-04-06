Security scare at Delhi Assembly as masked man forcefully drives through gate, leaves bouquet

In a serious security breach, a masked man drove an SUV into the Delhi Assembly premises on Monday afternoon, crashing through a boundary gate before escaping the same way after leaving a flower bouquet outside the Speaker’s office, officials said.

Police teams, along with a bomb disposal squad, rushed to the spot and carried out a detailed search to rule out any threat, while a high alert was sounded across the capital, an officer said.

Officials said the vehicle, bearing a Uttar Pradesh registration number, entered the complex by breaking through Gate No. 2 at around 2 pm.

Since it is not the main gate, security is relatively less around it when the House is not in session, according to sources.

"The driver proceeded towards the office of Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta and placed a flower bouquet near the porch before rushing out in his vehicle," said a Delhi Secretariat official.

The incident has raised "serious" security concerns, and authorities are treating it as a potential "security breach", he said.

Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Ravindra Yadav reached the site soon after the incident and supervised the investigation.

The police said that they were checking CCTV footage and verifying all the facts, while a search is on for the offender.

"Multiple teams have been rushed to the spot. We are checking CCTV footage," an officer said. The incident comes close on the heels of bomb threats received by the Assembly during the recently concluded budget session.