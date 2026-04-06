Security scare at Delhi Assembly as masked man forcefully drives through gate, leaves bouquet

In a serious security breach, a masked man drove an SUV into the Delhi Assembly premises on Monday afternoon, crashing through a boundary gate before escaping the same way after leaving a flower bouquet outside the Speaker’s office, officials said.
Police teams, along with a bomb disposal squad, rushed to the spot and carried out a detailed search to rule out any threat, while a high alert was sounded across the capital, an officer said.
Officials said the vehicle, bearing a Uttar Pradesh registration number, entered the complex by breaking through Gate No. 2 at around 2 pm.
Since it is not the main gate, security is relatively less around it when the House is not in session, according to sources.
"The driver proceeded towards the office of Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta and placed a flower bouquet near the porch before rushing out in his vehicle," said a Delhi Secretariat official.
The incident has raised "serious" security concerns, and authorities are treating it as a potential "security breach", he said.
Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Ravindra Yadav reached the site soon after the incident and supervised the investigation.
The police said that they were checking CCTV footage and verifying all the facts, while a search is on for the offender.
"Multiple teams have been rushed to the spot. We are checking CCTV footage," an officer said. The incident comes close on the heels of bomb threats received by the Assembly during the recently concluded budget session.
Yadav, along with other senior officers, reviewed CCTV footage from multiple cameras in and around the area to reconstruct the sequence of events.
Officers were seen carefully scanning visuals to identify the suspicious vehicle, with efforts underway to extract its registration number to ascertain ownership and trace its movement.
Police teams have been formed to track down the vehicle and its occupants.
Alerts have been flashed to adjoining states, with details of the suspected car shared with local police units, asking them to immediately inform Delhi Police upon any sighting.
Meanwhile, forensic experts also reached the spot and began examining the flower bouquet that was allegedly kept inside the assembly premises.
The bomb disposal squad and dog squad conducted a thorough sweep of the area to rule out any explosive threat, while investigators continued to gather evidence from the scene.
(With inputs from PTI)