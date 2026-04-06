University of Delhi's Ramjas College receives bomb threat via email

NEW DELHI: Multiple agencies rushed to Ramjas College of the University of Delhi on Monday after the institution received an email threatening the presence of a bomb on its premises, official sources said.

No suspicious object has been found so far, they said.

Upon receiving the email, the college administration promptly informed the police, triggering a swift response from security agencies.

As a precautionary measure, students and staff were evacuated from the campus, and the premises were cordoned off, they said.

Bomb disposal squads and other teams carried out a thorough search of the area and found no suspicious objects.

Further investigation is underway, police said.