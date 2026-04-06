Delhi

University of Delhi's Ramjas College receives bomb threat via email

As a precautionary measure, students and staff were evacuated from the campus, and the premises were cordoned off.
Delhi police personnel, college staff and students at Ramjas college in Delhi University after receiving bomb threat emails in New Delhi
Delhi police personnel, college staff and students at Ramjas college in Delhi University after receiving bomb threat emails in New Delhi File photo by Shekhar Yadav
PTI
Updated on
1 min read

NEW DELHI: Multiple agencies rushed to Ramjas College of the University of Delhi on Monday after the institution received an email threatening the presence of a bomb on its premises, official sources said.

No suspicious object has been found so far, they said.

Upon receiving the email, the college administration promptly informed the police, triggering a swift response from security agencies.

As a precautionary measure, students and staff were evacuated from the campus, and the premises were cordoned off, they said.

Bomb disposal squads and other teams carried out a thorough search of the area and found no suspicious objects.

Further investigation is underway, police said.

Bomb Threat
University of Delhi
Ramjas College

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