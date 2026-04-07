CM Rekha Gupta meets L-G, discusses summer action plans

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday met Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu to discuss issues, including water supply, electricity management and health services, ahead of the summer.

“During this meeting, there was an in-depth discussion on topics related to water supply, electricity management, health services, and disaster management,” the chief minister said in a post on X.

According to officials, Gupta and Sandhu further discussed matters related to strengthening heat wave preparedness and ensuring an adequate supply of drinking water. “Our goal is to ensure that Delhi residents face no inconvenience during the summer season. The government is taking all necessary steps and is fully prepared to ensure smooth services and better management for the citizens,” Gupta said.