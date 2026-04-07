CM Rekha Gupta meets L-G, discusses summer action plans

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday met Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu to discuss issues, including water supply, electricity management and health services, ahead of the summer.
“During this meeting, there was an in-depth discussion on topics related to water supply, electricity management, health services, and disaster management,” the chief minister said in a post on X.
According to officials, Gupta and Sandhu further discussed matters related to strengthening heat wave preparedness and ensuring an adequate supply of drinking water. “Our goal is to ensure that Delhi residents face no inconvenience during the summer season. The government is taking all necessary steps and is fully prepared to ensure smooth services and better management for the citizens,” Gupta said.
The two also discussed the monsoon preparedness plans, including enhancing planning to mitigate urban flooding and the timely completion of ongoing desilting of drains, officials said. In the meeting, Sandhu emphasised seamless and effective coordination among government departments, urban local bodies, central agencies and neighbouring states.
Later, the Lok Niwas, in a tweet, said, “CM Rekha Gupta called on L-G Taranjit Singh Sandhu at Lok Niwas today. They held detailed discussions on key issues concerning Delhi’s development and public welfare, aligned with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Viksit Bharat and Viksit Delhi. Key focus areas included: Energy Security: Close monitoring of LPG supply chains to ensure timely availability, along with expansion of PNG infrastructure to address shortages and curb black marketing.”