Court junks plea in defamation row involving Union Minister Hardeep Puri's daughter

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday rejected an activist’s plea challenging an order directing him to take down social media posts allegedly linking Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri’s daughter to Jeffrey Epstein.

A Bench of Justices asked petitioner Kunal Shukla to approach the single-judge bench, which had on March 17 ordered removal of the allegedly defamatory content concerning Himayani Puri.

The court directed the single judge to decide, whether to continue or vacate the interim order.

During the hearing, Shukla’s counsel argued that the March 17 direction amounted to a blanket gag order issued without giving him adequate opportunity to respond. Advocate Vikas Singh, appearing for Shukla, said the posts were based on publicly available material and raised questions of public importance. However, advocate representing Himayani, opposed the plea.

The Bench said it would refrain from making any observations and asked the petitioner to contest the matter before the single judge. The case will now be heard on April 23.