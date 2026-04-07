Decades old poetic legacy of city continues

NEW DELHI: As part of the living legacy of Delhi, India’s acclaimed poets of the Urdu language captivated poetry connoisseurs this weekend at the 57th edition of Shankar-Shad Mushaira held on the Modern School campus at Barakhamba Road.

The poets, including Javed Akhtar and Waseem Barelvi, shared the spotlight with a new guard of storytellers. The audience listened to veterans of Urdu poetry, including Sheen Kaaf Nizam, Rajesh Reddy, and Shakeel Azmi.

Sunil Kumar Tang, Shabeena Adeeb, Charan Singh Bashar, Zubair Ali Tabish, and a young voice, Hina Haider Rizvi, led the huge gathering to the enchanting universe of Urdu poetry, blending profound passion with lyrical splendour.

Organised by the Shankar Lall Murli Dhar Memorial Society alongside DCM Shriram Industries Ltd, the Mushaira served a purpose far beyond simple weekend leisure events. Winners of the newly added feature to the annual feat—the Shankar Shad Shayari Contest—were also announced.

Akhtar delivered a highly emotional message directly to the contest winners and the young poets finding their voice. “To the young minds writing today, I want to say this. Write because the truth burns inside you,” Akhtar advised the captivated crowd.

Barelvi captured the emotional weight of the gathering beautifully after his set. “A ghazal leaves the poet the very moment it is spoken,” he said. “It then belongs to the person in the crowd who hears it and suddenly realises they are no longer alone in their grief. That connection is the magic we brought to Delhi tonight. We gave pain a beautiful, dignified voice,” he added.

Chairman of the Society and Managing Director of DCM Shriram Industries Ltd, Madhav Bansidhar Shriram, said, “This mushaira offered a true sanctuary for the tired mind tonight.”

Contest winners

Winners of the newly added feature to the annual feat—the Shankar Shad Shayari Contest.