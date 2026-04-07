Delhi excise policy case: Arvind Kejriwal becomes own HC lawyer

NEW DELHI: Former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in a rare in-person argument, on Monday urged Delhi High Court judge Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma to recuse herself from the excise policy case.

Justice Sharma issued a notice to CBI after Kejriwal informed the court that he would argue the recusal application himself. Appearing for the investigative agency, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta opposed Kejriwal’s petition, accusing the former chief minister of “doing theatrics”.

Mehta said that if the recusal application is rejected, “this (Kejriwal’s plea) will be contempt of court”.

The court was hearing the CBI petition challenging the discharge of Kejriwal, former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, and others in the liquor policy case. Justice Sharma took Kejriwal’s application for her recusal on record and listed it for hearing on April 13, while directing the CBI to file its reply by then.

The judge passed the order after being informed that an application for transfer of the case to another high court bench that was filed before the Supreme court has been withdrawn. During the hearing, Kejriwal appeared before the court and said, “Maine recusal application file kiya hai (I have filed a recusal application). This be taken on record.”

Mehta objected to Kejriwal’s submission and said “Court is not a forum for theatrics,” adding that Kejriwal should “discharge his lawyer if he wanted to appear in person in the case.”