Govt begins EWS draw for private school admissions

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Monday initiated the computerised draw of lots for admissions to entry-level classes (Nursery/KG/Class 1) in private unaided recognised schools for the 2026–27 academic session under the EWS/DG and Children With Special Needs (CWSN) categories. The exercise was conducted in the presence of parents and stakeholders to ensure transparency and fairness, officials said.

The Education Department said there has been a significant increase in seats this year, along with simplification and improved transparency in the application process. The number of participating schools has risen from 2,219 in 2025–26 to 2,308 in 2026–27.

Under the EWS/DG category, seats have increased from 44,045 to 48,092, while under the CWSN category, seats have gone up from 6,471 to 7,609. Overall, total seats have risen from 50,516 to 55,701, marking an increase of 5,185 seats, officials added.

According to the department, technological upgrades, including NIC-developed software and Aadhaar-based verification through encrypted seeding, have helped eliminate duplicate and erroneous applications, ensuring that benefits reach genuine applicants.