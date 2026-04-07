IMD forecasts rain, thunderstorms over two days; AQI stands at 135

NEW DELHI: The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for light rain and thunderstorms in Delhi on April 7 and 8. The minimum temperature on Monday was recorded at 17.7 degrees Celsius.

In an advisory, the weather department said that on Tuesday and Wednesday, one or two spells of rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds are expected during the afternoon and evening hours.

On Tuesday, the maximum temperature is likely to range between 30 and 32 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is expected to be between 19 and 21 degrees Celsius. Last week, the national capital and parts of the NCR, including Noida and Gurugram, received light rain along with lightning and strong surface winds in several areas.

The ongoing spell of unusual weather in March and now April has been linked to a series of western disturbances affecting northwest India. These systems have been influencing the region since March 15 and are approaching at a lower altitude than usual, thereby impacting weather patterns over Delhi.

The AQI was recorded in the “moderate” category with a reading of 135, according to the Central Pollution Control Board. An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51–100 ‘satisfactory’, 101–200 ‘moderate’, 201–300 ‘poor’, 301–400 ‘very poor’, and 401–500 ‘severe’.