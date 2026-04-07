JNUSU writes to DCP seeking probe on V-C’s castist comments

NEW DELHI: The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) on Monday wrote to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), seeking action against JNU Vice-Chancellor Santishree Pandit following media reports of two complaints alleging caste-based remarks.

In its letter, the students’ body referred to a podcast where the V-C was allegedly making remarks concerning Dalits during a segment of the discussion. According to the complaints cited by JNUSU, the statements included references to “permanent victimhood” and “playing the victim card” and described oppression as an “imaginary” construct.

The complainants alleged that such remarks are derogatory and undermine the lived experiences of marginalised communities.

The JNUSU, in its communication, stated that such statements, if verified, could have serious implications for the campus environment and may contribute to hostility and discrimination. It has urged the police to examine the matter and take appropriate action in accordance with relevant legal provisions, including the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

The students’ union also requested that the safety of the complainants be ensured during the course of the investigation. Additionally, JNUSU noted that it had sought a meeting with the police regarding the issue but had not received a response so far.