Railways NOC clears tunnel hurdle

NEW DELHI: A long-delayed infrastructure project in the heart of the capital has finally been unlocked, with the ITPO Tunnel—Underpass 5 (UP-5 ) at Pragati Maidan receiving its last and most crucial clearance. Indian Railways has granted the long-pending no-objection certificate (NOC), removing the final obstacle that had stalled progress for years, officials said.
With this clearance in place, all major technical and inter-agency issues that had hindered the project have now been resolved. The underpass, considered a key link in Delhi’s central traffic network, is back on track and is targeted for completion by December 2026, according to officials.
Situated in one of the busiest and most sensitive traffic zones in the city, the project had remained incomplete despite substantial public investment. Officials attributed the delay to complex engineering challenges, particularly those related to construction near active railway infrastructure, as well as gaps in coordination among multiple agencies.
A major breakthrough came in August 2025, when the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs approved a revised execution plan submitted by the Public Works Department (PWD). The revised plan addressed critical concerns that had halted construction midway, including soil settlement beneath the structure and the need for design modifications near the railway embankment, the officials further said.
The approved plan outlined several corrective measures, such as foundation stabilisation through grouting, structural stitching beneath the railway line to ensure safety, and adoption of a cast-in-situ construction methodology suited to site conditions.
Notably, the plan was cleared with the condition that the project would be completed within the existing sanctioned budget, without additional financial burden on the exchequer, officials added.
Despite this, work could not resume fully due to the absence of the Railways’ final approval, given the project’s proximity to operational tracks. This remained the most critical pending clearance until now.
PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma said sustained engagement with Railway authorities helped resolve the issue. “This project had been stuck for years due to pending clearances and lack of coordination. We approached it with a clear intent—to resolve issues, not pass responsibility,” he said, adding that multiple meetings and site visits were conducted to address technical concerns.
“With this NOC, the final hurdle has been cleared. The focus now is on execution, speed and accountability. The project will be completed by December 2026,” Verma said.
Once operational, the underpass is expected to significantly ease congestion around Pragati Maidan and the ITO corridor, improve east-central connectivity, and ensure smoother traffic flow during major events at the ITPO complex.
PROJECT DELAY REASONS
UP-5 incomplete since 2022
Technical setbacks, water logging delayed progress
2023 floods shifted two concrete boxes
Poor drainage stalled work
Runs beneath three active railway tracks
Experts from IIT Delhi, IIT Roorkee consulted
Design shifted to cut-and-cover/cast-in-situ methods
COMMUTER IMPACT CHANGES
Only light vehicles allowed due to safety constraints
Width reduced from 11.5 m to 6.25 m
Height reduced from 5.5 m to 3.9 m
Carriageway reduced from three lanes to two
Capacity reduced, but stretch will be usable
One side already functional
Work may finish in 8 mnths