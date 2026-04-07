Railways NOC clears tunnel hurdle

NEW DELHI: A long-delayed infrastructure project in the heart of the capital has finally been unlocked, with the ITPO Tunnel—Underpass 5 (UP-5 ) at Pragati Maidan receiving its last and most crucial clearance. Indian Railways has granted the long-pending no-objection certificate (NOC), removing the final obstacle that had stalled progress for years, officials said.

With this clearance in place, all major technical and inter-agency issues that had hindered the project have now been resolved. The underpass, considered a key link in Delhi’s central traffic network, is back on track and is targeted for completion by December 2026, according to officials.

Situated in one of the busiest and most sensitive traffic zones in the city, the project had remained incomplete despite substantial public investment. Officials attributed the delay to complex engineering challenges, particularly those related to construction near active railway infrastructure, as well as gaps in coordination among multiple agencies.

A major breakthrough came in August 2025, when the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs approved a revised execution plan submitted by the Public Works Department (PWD). The revised plan addressed critical concerns that had halted construction midway, including soil settlement beneath the structure and the need for design modifications near the railway embankment, the officials further said.