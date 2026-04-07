The Rise of the Speakeasy Bar

In a quiet alley of Vasant Vihar, a nondescript ATM feels like a trap door. Enter the daily passcode within seconds, and the door to your right swings open, revealing an exciting world. You feel like a spy. Excitement mounts. Dim lights, cosy tables, low-retro music, and cocktails poured with precision welcome you.

Located in Vasant Vihar, PCO Bar - Delhi’s first speakeasy opened its doors in 2012, at a time when the concept was still new to the city’s nightlife scene. “A true speakeasy is about discretion and craft,” says Neeraj Sharma, head bartender at PCO.

“We don’t advertise, we don’t have signs. Every cocktail tells a story, every ingredient matters.” Customers arrive unsure of what to expect, drawn as much by the understatement as by flavour to a space of curated novelty.

“We experiment with unusual ingredients for a cocktail—12 in total—from ketchup, Chyavanprash, coconut, MSG, raw milk, bubble gum, poppy seed, tobacco, Kinder Egg chocolate, porcini mushroom hydrosol, and agar-washed apple juice with coconut being the ‘forbidden’ ingredient this month. It’s playful, but precise,” Sharma adds.

New hangouts

Speakeasies trace their roots to Prohibition-era America, when alcohol was illegal and bars had to operate in secret. Passwords, hidden entrances, and interiors designed for conversation rather than noise defined the experience. Delhi’s modern speakeasies follow the same ethos: hidden doors, handcrafted drinks, intimate ambience, and a focus on the journey over visibility.